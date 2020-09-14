MDC-T Recalls 11 Harare Councillors

The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has recalled Harare deputy mayor and Ward 35 Councillor Enoch Mupamawonde and 10 others.

The other recalled councillors are Lovemore Makuwerere (Ward 24), Gilbert Hadebe (Ward 39), Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Ward 19), Simon Mapanzure (Ward 34), Charles Chidhagu (Ward 30), Keith Charumbira (Ward 8).

Also recalled are Councillors Steven Dhliwayo (Ward 40), Barnabas Ndira (Ward 21), Chihoma Runyowa (Ward 29) and Charles Nyatsuro (Ward 6).

Harare City Council is now left with 27 councillors as other seven were also recalled last month.

The seven are; former mayor Hebert Gomba, Lovemore Makuwerere, Hammy Madzingira, Costa Mande, Kudzai Kadzombe, Happymore Gotora and Gilbert Hadebe.

A quorum is supposed to made up of 17 councillors.