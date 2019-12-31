Mokoomba closes 2019 in style

Kundai Marunya

Arts Correspondent

Following a stellar performance in Harare and Bulawayo last weekend, award-winning Afro-fusion group Mokoomba tonight performs in its home town,Victoria Falls, at The Smokehouse.

The group planned the three local performances to express gratitude to local fans after staging over 80 shows across Africa, Europe, Australia and America.

Mokoomba manager Marcus Gora said their local shows have been going on well.

“Our first show at Theatre In The Park on Friday night was very well attended, same as our show at Smokehouse in Bulawayo on Sunday,” said Gora.

“We are ready to give Victoria Falls our best.”

Gora said the Victoria Falls show was extra special to the group.

Mokoomba is a celebrated Tonga group that hails from Victoria Falls.

“We rarely get a chance to perform in front of our home crowd, so the show is extra special for the group,” he said.

“We have prepared a very special show to close down our year and open the next.”

On next year’s prospects, Gora said they planned to finish up their album.

“We have been working on an album which we hope to finish next year and launch it,” he said.

Mokoomba’s first two albums “Rising Tide” and “Luyando” have all done well on international platforms, topping Afro-fusion charts.

The music has seen the group being inducted into the Afro-Fusion Hall of Fame in the United States of America, sharing the same honour only awarded to the late Oliver Mtukudzi and Thomas Mapfumo.

Since their rise to fame, many other locals have been copying their style, also earning success and touring and showcasing in different parts of the world.