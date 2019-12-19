Month-on-month inflation drops

BY MISHMA CHAKANYUKA

ZIMBABWE’s month-on-month inflation rate dropped by 21,29 percentage points in November to 17,46% from 38,75% in October, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has said.

However, ZimStat figures also showed that year-on-year inflation accelerated to 481,05% from 440,18% in the previous month, a new post-dollarisation high.

“The month-on-month inflation rate in November 2019 was 17,46%, shedding 21,29 percentage points on the October 2019 rate of 38,75%,” ZimStat said.

Month-on-month food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate went down by 25,72 percentage points to 22,63% from the October rate of 48,35% while the month-on-month non-food inflation rate stood at 13,94%.