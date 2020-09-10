Munetsi Going Back to His Roots

France — BASED Zimbabwe international footballer, Marshal Munetsi, will this Saturday give back to the Mabvuku community where he grew up.

The Warrior will donate food hampers.

Munetsi grew up in Mabvuku, where he started his career at Ali Sundowns, before he moved to South Africa.

The midfielder is playing for French Ligue 1 side, Stade Reims, which he joined in June 2019.

The food hampers will be donated in Mabvuku, Tafara and Caledonia through Munetsi’s church, Glory to Glory Mercy Ministries.

Elliot Bhakuche, a Glory to Glory Mercy Ministries member, said they were looking forward to giving back to the community.

“Members of the Mabvuku, Tafara and Caledonia community will receive food hampers donated by Munetsi, a Zimbabwe senior national team and French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, midfielder,” said Bhakuche.

“The donations will see recipients, including the vulnerable, orphans, widows, the aged and other needy members of the society, getting help.

“Munetsi grew up in Mabvuku and did his primary and secondary education in the high density suburb of Mabvuku and always had a desire to give back to the community.

“I think it is a good move as charity begins at home.

“Munetsi has previously paid school fees for students at Mabvuku Primary and Doonybrook Primary, through his Marshal Munetsi Foundation.

“The food hampers will go a long way in mitigating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, to the families.

“As Glory to Glory Mercy Ministries, we cherish the partnership with one of our sons and hopes that we will make this gesture a periodical event.”

Meanwhile, former Warriors captain, Willard Katsande, donated R50 000 worth of groceries to 200 vulnerable members of the Kawere and Makochekera villages in Mutoko.

His Kaizer Chiefs teammate, Khama Billiat, splashed over R100 000 in donations to his former primary school Gwinyiro in Mufakose.

Nyasha Mushekwi secured a state-of-the-art bus for his old club, CAPS United.