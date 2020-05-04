Murwira On Recovery Path

DYNAMOS utility man, Godknows Murwira, is on the path back to full fitness and could be ready for action when the 2020 football season is finally allowed to get underway.

Murwira has seven months of his loan agreement from FC Platinum remaining.

He was set to miss the entire first half of the season, had the season started in March, as originally scheduled.

Murwira was injured late last season and aggravated the sprain in the initial stages of the team’s pre-season preparation.

But, with the season on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Murwira has had enough time to fully recuperate. He is already working on a training programme after completing his rehabilitation during the national lockdown.

Dynamos spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, confirmed Murwira has almost fully recovered from the sprain and will be ready to play a part for the Glamour Boys once the season commences.

“Godknows (Murwira) has been on the treatment table for the entire pre-season period before the start of the 2020 Premiership season was shelved,” Farawo said.

“He was set to miss the better part of the opening half of the season to allow him time to fully recover.

“But, he has had just enough time to recover with an entirely relaxed mind due to the obtaining national lockdown.

“His rehabilitation went on very well and he has already started some light individual training at his home.

“We are very sure he will be able to play a part for us as soon as the season is allowed to start.”

Murwira was included in coach Tonderai Ndiraya’s PSL registration list submitted on deadline day on March 31.

But, there are fears the Glamour Boys would lose the versatile player to his parent club, FC Platinum.

DeMbare had been given a chance to make Murwira’s move permanent but their delay to secure the defender, coupled with the change of guard at FC Platinum, could complicate things for the Harare giants.

Murwira spent a quarter of his two-year contract with the Zvishavane club without kicking a ball as former coach, Norman Mapeza, who had plucked him from Ngezi Platinum Stars, had other options.

That prompted Murwira to reach out to Ndiraya who secured him a loan deal during the 2019 mid-season window.

Farawo said they will respect the player’s choice and the terms of the loan deal.

“We cannot rush to say we will have the player around permanently or otherwise,” he said.

“Our preoccupation at the moment is how to motivate our players during a difficult period like this.

“We are also concerned with Murwira’s fitness. Everything will fall into place once he fully recovers.

“Whether to keep him at Dynamos, or let him go back to FC Platinum, is a purely technical and administrative issue. “We will see as we go.”

Meanwhile, captain Patson Jaure is also recovering well at home after being discharged from hospital last month.

Jaure was involved in an accident in late March when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and the car veered off the road before hitting a tree on the roadside near Prince Edward School.