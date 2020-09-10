Muzinda Short-Listed for Award

ZIMBABWEAN female motocross rider, Tanya Muzinda, has been short-listed for the Time Magazine Nickelodeon Kid of The Year 2020.

The award recognises young people, who are making a positive impact, in their communities and have had outstanding achievements.

Last year, she was honoured at the Africa Child Summit in Ghana.

Among the awards, she has won, include the African Union Sports Council Region Five Regional Annual Sports Award in 2018.

She also won the Annual National Sports Awards Junior Sportsperson and Junior Sportswoman of the Year awards.

Muzinda, who relocated to the United States last year in pursuit of her dream to become a professional motocross racer, announced her nomination on Twitter yesterday.

“I am honoured to have made (the) short-list for @Nickelodeon Kid of The Year 2020 with Time Magazine,” she said.

“Even if I don’t win this award, being alongside these incredible kids gives me hope for a better future.”

All nominees must be between the ages of eight and 16 and must have their parent or legal guardian’s permission to participate. The programme, which began on May 18, will conclude next Tuesday.

It consisted of two phases — submission from May 18 to August 1 and the judging phase from May 18 to September 15.

From all the eligible submissions, 50 nominees will be selected for consideration. Twenty nominees will be selected, from the quarter-finalists, for a possible inclusion in an hour-long television special profiling one or more of them.

Five finalists will then be selected to receive an award with one of them being honoured as Kid of the Year.