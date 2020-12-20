Nakamba ‘Always Ready’ for Aston Villa After First Premier League Start

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba says he is “always ready” to play for Aston Villa after making his first Premier League start in their goalless draw against Burnley.

The Zimbabwe international featured against Burnley Thursday having been linked with Turkish side Galatasaray ahead of the January window.

He had struggled for game time since the start of the season, but Thursday he finally got his chance with Douglas Luiz serving suspension as they played Burnley in a tie that ended in a goalless draw.

He will be hoping he did enough to get another run Sunday when they play West Bromwich Albion.

“Every time I’m needed, I’m always ready for the team. We have a group of good players who are pushing each other in training.

“We have to continue to give our best in each and every game. We have to try to keep getting better and better. We’re looking forward to the next game, the derby.

“We have to go back to the drawing board as a group and focus on the next match,” Nakamba told Villa TV.

He blamed his team’s failure to convert the chances they created Thursday.

“We played our best as a team. We had some chances to finish it off, but unfortunately, we couldn’t take them. Of course, it’s disappointing not to collect more points. In football, you can never be satisfied with one point, especially at home,” Nakamba said.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from Villa in the January transfer window with Turkish side Galatasaray reported to be interested in him.

