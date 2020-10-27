National Athletics Boss Tagara Seeks Another Term

INCUMBENT National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president, Tendai Tagara, wants another term in office when they hold elections this weekend in Gweru.

Tagara has served two terms, and is seeking a third term at the helm of the athletics mother body.

He believes he still has some unfinished business at the national association and yesterday confirmed he is in the race to retain the presidency.

“As we said before, our first term was about creating stability, have very close relationship with ZOC (Zimbabwe Olympic Committee) and SRC (Sports and Recreation Commission) in terms of compliance.

“The second term was to identify, develop and nurture our own crop of athletes and set a foundation for a home-grown solution.

“We have had positive results by qualifying for our first world relay with a homegrown solution.

“Our third term is (focusing on) performance. Performance by qualifying to all major championships, podium performance at regional and continental championships, as well as finalists at global competitions,” said Tagara.

The former national athletics coach is also looking at implementing the strategic plan they have been working on, with the support of the Olympic Solidarity, after they were recommended by ZOC.

“We are looking at the implementation of the strategic plan set with Olympic Solidarity support, which was headed by Mr Robert Mutsauki.

“We should have started this year but 2020 was a wasted year due to Covid-19.

“We also want to confirm our Athletes’ Commission post, into NAAZ executive, by confirming it constitutionally, which is now a World Athletics board requirement,” said Tagara.

The other targeted area is to increase provincial and national competitions.

They also want to put in place a mechanism that will assist junior athletes to, at least, reach the semi-finals and finals at the World Under-20 Championships next year in Kenya.

The other members of the outgoing executive are vice presidents Enias Nhoro and Christine Ncube, secretary-general Cynthia “Dalny Express” Phiri and treasurer Salatiel Zangure. All posts are up for grabs.