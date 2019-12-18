Nestle appoints first woman MD

NESTLÉ Zimbabwe has appointed Eunice Ganyawu-Magwali as its new managing director, taking over from Ben Ndiaye with effect from December 3, 2019.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The food and drink processing company announced that Ganyawu-Magwali’s appointment makes her the first woman to be appointed to the role in the firm’s history.

“Nestlé Zimbabwe would like to announce the appointment of its new managing director, Mrs Eunice Ganyawu-Magwali, effective December 3, 2019. She will be joining Nestlé as the managing director for Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi. Eunice has an exceptional record working in the FMCG sector,” Nestle said in a statement.

“Nestlé believes that Eunice’s vast experience in the dairy, beverage and cereals industry, her passion and results driven approach, will be invaluable in driving the business forward in Zimbabwe.”

Nestlé said the appointment reaffirms the firm’s commitment to gender parity in the workplace.

This comes as the company’s headquarters committed to ensuring that the proportion of women in senior executive positions globally will increase to 30% by 2022.

“Eunice’s appointment is not only a clear demonstration of Nestlé’s leadership towards this agenda, but also to the development of local talent in all areas of our operations,” Nestle said.

Ganyawu-Magwali replaces Ndiaye, who reached the end of his assignment in Zimbabwe and is now working for the company’s global headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.

“Nestlé would like to thank Mr Ndiaye for his tenure in Zimbabwe. He will be remembered for building a robust business, developing a strong local leadership team and uniting internal and external stakeholders towards supporting our business operations in Zimbabwe,” Nestlé added.

Nestlé Zimbabwe has been present since 1959, playing a strategic role as part of the Nestlé East and southern Africa region, a grouping of 23 countries.

Nestlé Harare factory produces a wide range of products under two value chains — dairy and cereals.

These products include brands such as Nestlé Cerevita, Nestlé Everyday and Nestlé Cerelac, which are both for the local as well as export market into the Southern African Development Community region.