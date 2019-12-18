Ngezi eye Denver, Nadolo

FORMER Soccer Star of the Year Denver Mukamba’s road to redemption is set to take a turn for the better, with the forward attracting the interest of ambitious Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are also eyeing TelOne’s King Nadolo.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

With Chapungu having been relegated, Mukamba (pictured above) is looking to stay in the top-flight league with a different team and NewsDay Sport understands that his former coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, wants to bring him to Ngezi.

Having done away with his previous bad boy reputation, Mukamba — the 2012 Soccer Star of the Year — was the outstanding player at Chapungu during the just-ended season.

The former Dynamos player joined Chapungu during the mid-season break to end the season as the club’s top goal scorer with nine goals to his name.

Chapungu, however, failed to preserve their Premiership slot, after being relegated together with their Gweru compatriots, TelOne, with the Harare-based pair of Herentals and Yadah pulling a Houdini act on the last day to evade the chop.

Mukamba scored a brace in their last match against Highlanders, but it was not enough to save his team.

And as they sunk into the unfashionable league, Mukamba has said he is ready for a new challenge if any offers come his way, with Ngezi Platinum already leading the race for his signature.

“Life has to go on even after losing. My aim is to become better and if any opportunities come my way, I will take them because football is my life,” he said.

An impeccable source in the Ngezi Platinum camp yesterday told this paper that Mukamba was on their wishlist for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, after lighting up the top-flight with his goalscoring instincts, Nadolo has triggered a stampede for his services, with local clubs looking to snap the forward up.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year finalist played a key role in TelOne’s maiden flirtation with the top-flight.

He scored 12 goals, having joined during the mid-season transfer window, but his efforts were not enough to keep the Rahman Gumbo-coached side above the waterline.

Nadolo’s manager Basil Tangamani told NewsDay Sport from his base in South Africa that a number of local and foreign clubs were bidding for the midfielder’s services.

Tangamani did not say names of teams, but NewsDay Sport is informed that Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum are part of the cast.

“There are a number of offers locally and a few from outside too. He is talented and has been doing good, thus he has attracted much interests,” he said.

“Until we can sit down with TelOne, with who he is under contract, I will not be able to reveal the teams interested. This weekend, we will make efforts to meet the club representatives to discuss the way forward for the young man.”