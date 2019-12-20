No Mr Easy for Madirirano

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

JAMAICAN dancehall singer Mr Easy has withdrawn from the annual Madirirano concert set for tomorrow at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare at the eleventh hour after his handlers, United Kingdom (UK)-based promoter Digital One Entertainment failed to agree with local promoter, Simbarashe “Simba Bodyslam” Chakare.

Bodyslam is the brains behind the Madirirano concert that has grown to be one of the biggest events on the local showbiz calendar.

Mr Easy, who was set to make his grand return to Harare after almost eight years as part of the partnership between Bodyslam and Digital One Entertainment, announced the cancellation of his performance through a video that has since gone viral on social media platforms.

“Yah, people of Zimbabwe, this is Mr Easy and I am here letting you know that I will be performing in Zimbabwe in the near future. I have no show in Zimbabwe this weekend. These are my suitcases, I am leaving South Africa back to the United Kingdom today (Wednesday) so those promoters promoting that Mr Easy will be in Zimbabwe are telling lies, they are not good they are fake,” he said.

One of Mr Easy’s handlers Kivo Santana of Digital One Entertainment told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the decision for the cancellation of Mr Easy’s performance was made after Bodyslam failed to meet their requirements.

“We had hoped to bring Mr Easy to Zimbabwe for the Digital One’s 20th anniversary celebrations after BodySlam had initially agreed that we partner with him as he was hosting the Madirirano festival, but when it was time to draft contracts, he started being evasive,” he said.

“We could not work with him (Bodyslam) without proper contracts so we decided to cancel everything as we felt the Madirirano partners wanted to use us.”

Contacted for comment, Bodyslam said they had learnt through social media that Mr Easy had cancelled his scheduled performance, adding that they were going ahead with the concert for the sake of their brand protection.

“I had no plans of doing Madirirano this year, until Digital One Entertainment, through Luther, who also hails from Highfield got in touch and persuaded me to host the event which is known to be a crowd puller. We agreed that we were to share everything that we were to get since they wanted the show to also save as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations and they would bring their Jamaican artiste Mr Easy to the show,” he said.

“I don’t have anything against them; my hands are clean. We are okay with what they have decided to do, we are going ahead with the concert without Mr Easy, but with our local artistes as has always been the norm. We had already paid for the venue, security, disco and some of the artistes. We are going to add one or two so that the line-up will pull through for a night,” he said.

Bodyslam said he was prepared to refund Digital One Entertainment the US$2 200 they had advanced to him for the payment of the public address system, some of the artistes, venue and security among other logistics if they feel they want the money back.