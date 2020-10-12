Parties Discuss Migration Issues

Members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration and other stakeholders held the first validation workshop on migration governance indicators last Thursday, as they reviewed a report produced by a local consultant on institutional structures, policies and legislation that will assist in migration management.

Government through technical support from the International Organisation for Migration under a project funded by the European Union on promoting migration governance in Zimbabwe has established a migration framework to address migration challenges in the country.

The project has supported the development of policy, and of institutional and legislative structures that support State units to manage migration in dialogue with non-State actors and in a manner that is migrant-centred, gender-sensitive, rights-based and development-oriented.

Addressing the meeting, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Mr Aaron Nhepera said the workshop would go a long way in assisting the Government and cooperating partners to assess the progress they were making as a country in addressing migration challenges.