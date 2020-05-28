Petrozim Boss Has Case to Answer, Court Rules

Suspended PetroZim Line (Pvt) Ltd general manager Catherine Katsande, accused of awarding US$2 million tenders for equipment delivered six years late, must now present her defence.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube dismissed her application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

Katsande is facing seven counts of fraud and is jointly charged with Kaltrade (Pvt) Ltd, the winner of the $2 million of contract.

In dismissing the application Mr Ncube said it had to be explained why Kaltrade failed to supply goods since 2013, only to supply them last year, after the matter had been reported to the authorities.

“There is no reason or explanation given as to why Kaltrade delayed delivering the goods.

“Therefore the accused must be put to their defence,” he said.

Mr Ncube said the State managed to prove a prima facie case against Katsande and Kaltrade.

The matter was adjourned to June 4.