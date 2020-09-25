Police Arrest Murewa Ritual Murder Suspect

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday announced that they had arrested a Murewa herd-boy Tafadzwa Shamba (40) who is one of the three suspects involved in the ritual murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) whose body was found with missing parts.

According to Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Shamba’s two accomplices are still at large.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a suspect, Tafadzwa Shamba (40) has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) for ritual purposes. The other two suspects are currently on the run and police are looking for them,” Nyathi said.

He added that Shamba who is a herd boy in the same village with the deceased waylaid him at a garden where he was herding cattle and took him into a nearby mountain where they later killed him and took away his head and legs for rituals.

“It is alleged that Tafadzwa Shamba, a herd boy in the same village with the victim, worked with other suspects to waylay the victim at the garden. They took him to a mountain where they kept him for the whole day. They then killed him at night and one of the other suspects who is from Juru Growth Point took away the head/skull leaving the herd boy with the other body parts after promising to give him US$1 500 on coming back,” added Nyathi.

The police further reported that they recovered blood stained clothes worn by Shamba on the day he committed the crime.

“The police has recovered the blood stained clothes worn by Tafadzwa Shamba on the day he committed the crime. No stone will be left unturned in order to account for the other suspects,” said Nyathi.