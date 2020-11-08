Popular Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

POPULAR Harare socialite and businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi Kadungure’ died on the spot early Sunday morning in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road, in Harare.

Exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere also confirmed Ginimbi’s death.

“This is unbearable. A young man who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP,” said Kasukuwere.

Genius Kadungure~This is unbearable. A youngman who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP pic.twitter.com/Cj2TR3EwgM

– Saviour Kasukuwere (@Hon_Kasukuwere) November 8, 2020

Sources say Ginimbi was speeding when he crashed and was thrown out of the vehicle, which later burst into flames. He is the owner of Pioneer Gas and PIKO Group.

Ginimbi’s lifeless body lies on the ground covered by tree branches

The luxury car that would eventually take his life

A relative told the media this morning that the businessman had two other passengers in his car who were “burnt beyond recognition”.

Their identities could not be readily established.

Kadungure, according to the relative, managed to exit the car soon after the crash but died immediately.

The crash happened along a curve just before Hatcliff suburb on the road to Domboshava. The businessman owned a mansion in the peri-urban settlement.

Witnesses say he was speeding.

The driver of the Honda Fit car that got involved in the accident with Ginimbi survived the crash but is said to be in shock.

His death follows that of his mother just a few months ago.