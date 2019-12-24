PSL probes Herentals

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HERENTALS Football Club is likely to appear for a hearing on another case of alleged match-fixing after the holidays as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is investigating the club following an official complaint made by Bulawayo Chiefs to the Premiership body.

PSL chief executive officer Kenny Ndebele yesterday confirmed receiving correspondence from Bulawayo Chiefs.

“We have received a letter of complaint from Bulawayo Chiefs alleging attempted match-fixing on Match 34 between them and Herentals,” he said.

“Bulawayo Chiefs named a Bulawayo City FC official (name supplied) who is linked to the case. We are investigating the matter and hope to have completed our investigations by the first week of January 2020.”

The letter was written to PSL by Bulawayo Chiefs chief executive officer Dumisani Mantula Sibanda.

Part of allegations from the letter are that on the night before the game that was played on December 14, there were some people who allegedly called Bulawayo Chiefs players in their hotel rooms in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda was allegedly contacted by an Econet number (also supplied).

Players contacted informed Sibanda and hotel staff were alerted that Chiefs’ players were being called from within the hotel.

Herentals, owned by Innocent Benza (pictured below), have appeared before a PSL disciplinary committee on another case of alleged match-fixing in their game against Black Rhinos, which awaits judgement.