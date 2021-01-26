Report Bribe Seeking Cops, Soldiers – Zacc

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says members of the public should report any corrupt activities by members of the police and army manning roadblocks across the country.

This comes after repeated claims that the law enforcement agents were demanding cash from motorists and passengers caught on the wrong side of the law mostly without Covid-19 exemption letters for travelling.

Commuter omnibus operators, who were last year banned by the government from operating after the state-run Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) was given that full time responsibility, are still passing freely through roadblocks after paying bribes to security forces manning the checkpoints.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZACC spokesperson John Makarume said such criminal acts must be reported to the country’s anti-corruption body and the police as it is another form of reducing the corruption rate in the country.

“We would like to urge members of the public to report such cases to ZACC so that the culprits are brought to book,” Makarume said.

NewZimbabwe.com however also witnessed that at 6th Avenue in Bulawayo, law enforcers who seem to have a no nonsense attitude, sometimes play cat and mouse with kombi drivers in an effort to stop them from operating.