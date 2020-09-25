Security Minister Ncube Left Exposed By State Agents – Claims Moyo, Zhuwao

FORMER cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao have made sensational claims against National Security Minister Owen Ncube alleging Special Forces (SAS) recently, and on two occasions, broke into his home.

Also, according to the former Zanu PF politburo members, Ncube, popularly known as Mudha, was on one of the break-ins, left with his wife sleeping in their residence’s yard on the couple’s bed.

Moyo and Zhuwao, who are now both leaving in self-exile, said the tactics used on Ncube were done on some ministers at the height of factional wars pitting warring Zanu PF factions, G40 and Lacoste.

“Zim’s Special Forces (SAS) recently carried out two audacious operations against Owen Mudha Ncube, CIO minister, at his residence to expose his insecurity,” Moyo said this week.

“One night, they immobilised his security guards and left them asleep. Mudha found them all in deep slumber in the morning.

“One morning, days after the first incident, which Mudha blamed on his security whom he wanted fired, he and his wife woke up on their bed in the middle of their yard.

“His gun, which he sleeps with under his pillow had been disarmed and put on the yard some two meters from the bed.”

Moyo added: “The SAS’s Mudha operation wasn’t the first of its kind. They did the same to (Sydney) Sekeremayi, defence minister in 2017. They went into his bedroom, kept him and his wife asleep, took money; and a bag and suit were left in the yard. It was reported as a burglary.”

The 2017 incident was also confirmed by the state media.

Sekeremayi was at the time being touted by the G40 faction as the preferred successor to the now late former President Robert Mugabe.

The allegations against Ncube were also repeated this week by Zhuwao in a letter to ANC’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

“Recently, the military brazenly carried out two audacious operations against one of Mnangagwa’s closest allies in his Korokoza faction, State Security Minister Owen Mudha Ncube, this same tactic was used to intimidate President Mugabe’s preferred successor, Dr. Sydney Sekeremayi in June 2017 in favour of (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa,” Zhuwao wrote in his letter to Magashule.

Efforts to get a comment from the government on the claims made against Ncube were unsuccessful. When contacted Information secretary Nick Mangwana said he could not comment as he was on leave.

Ncube is known for being one of Mnangagwa’s closest allies.

He is also accused by the opposition of being the leader in the violent gold wars in the Midlands province, and a “godfather” of a notorious Zanu PF militia terror group known as Al Shabaab that operates in Kwekwe.