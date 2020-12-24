Simba Fall Short in Harare As Namungo FC Shine At Home

Dar es Salaam — The Mainland representatives in the African Champions League, Simba SC, lost 1-0 to Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum in Harare, while Namungo FC triumphed in the Confederation Cup, beating Al Hilal Obeid of Sudan 2-0 at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Mistakes made by Ivorian defender Serge Pascal Wawa gave a chance to Perfect Chikwenda to score easily in the match held at Harare’s National Stadium. Wawa did not mark the fast FC Platinum attacking midfielder who beat Simba’s goalkeeper Aishi Manula. Despite the goal, Simba made various attempts in the encounter, but lack of concentration saw the players shoot wide or straight into Platinum goalkeeper’s hands.

Players Hassan Dilunga and Chris Mugalu were to blame for missing clear scoring chances. Dilunga shot wide in the first half, while Mugalu failed to connect home in injury time as his header went wide following a good cross from Shomari Kapombe.

FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza said they still face a tough test in the second leg of the encounter to be held in Dar es Salaam. Simba need at least a 2-0 victory to qualify for the competition’s Groups stage. The return leg match will be played on January 5, 2021 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Simba’s head coach Sven Vandenbroeck said that, while they have just played the first match of the encounter, they believe they will be in a better position for the return leg match.

“We are just half-way in our qualification journey, and there still are another 90 minutes of the game to be played on our home ground. We will rectify our mistakes – and hopefully, do better in the return leg,” he said.

At the Azam Complex, Namungo FC maintained their winning streak in the Confederation Cup after defeating Al Hial Obeid of Sudan 2-0. The Namungo goals were scored by Sixtus Sabilo in the 14th minute, and Ghanaian striker Stephen Sey in the 31st. The victory is very sweet for Nanungo FC who are featuring in the competition for the first time.

The Namungo team played well in an exciting encounter. Contrary to the first match which Namungo won 3-0 against Al Rabita FC of South Sudan, the Namungo players this time faced strong opposition from the Sudanese who made several attempts at goal.

Namungo goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana was the man to be applauded in the encounter for his spectacular saves.

The team’s head coach, Hemed Morocco, commended the players for their sterling performance in the encounter.

“We played well, and the players deserve compliments. We need to maintain the status” said Morocco.