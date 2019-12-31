SkyCargo reports surge in business

Business Reporter

The amount of outbound goods from Zimbabwe that was carried by Emirates Airline’s cargo division SkyCargo almost doubled between 2017-18 period and the 2018-2019 period.

Latest figures from Emirates show that its cargo division transported 2 009 tonnes of goods, during the 2018-2019 period compared to over 1 200 tonnes in the 2017-2018 period.

Emirates SkyCargo manager Emmanuel Museniwa revealed that some of the goods transported were agricultural produce.

“Carrying more than 2 000 tonnes of export cargo is an important milestone for us and we are delighted that business in Zimbabwe has chosen Emirates SkyCargo as its partner to transport that important freight, benefiting from our ‘Emirates Fresh’ specialised solutions for transporting temperature-sensitive, perishable goods such as vegetables, fruit and flowers,” he said.

In the same period, Emirates also recorded an increase in imports and people carried on its Harare-Lusaka-Dubai route.

On imports, 2 482 tonnes of general goods, were carried including pharmaceuticals, while a total of 155 023 passengers travelled on the Harare-Lusaka-Dubai route.

Emirates country manager Nasser Bahlooq pointed out that Dubai was the top destination for travellers from Harare, followed by London, Beijing, New York and Washington DC. Top destinations for in-bound travellers to Harare were Dubai, London, Beijing, Birmingham and New York.

“Emirates connects people and places around the globe, offering them excellent service and value for money. Almost eight years ago we brought our service to Harare, contributing to Zimbabwe’s economy through tourist arrivals, foreign exchange earnings, employment generation, horticultural exports, business and investment connections. We still remain committed to Zimbabwe,” he added.

Emirates launched its service from Harare in 2012 and operates state-of-the-art Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on the route, each of which can carry 360 passengers and 25 tonnes of cargo.

Globally, Emirates carried over 59 million passengers on its 3 700 weekly passenger flights in 2018. The airline served more than 66 million meals on its flights from Dubai to its global network of 159 destinations. Emirates operated over 192 000 flights with its fleet of 274 aircraft last year.

There are 195 Zimbabwean nationals employed by Emirates, including nine pilots and 33 cabin crew.