SouthAfrica Prophet Bushiri speaks on R500 hand sanitizer which is 20% alcohol and 80% Holy spirit

Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church has denied that it is selling hand sanitizer for R500.

The leader of the ECG church made the top trending list after a post of hand sanitizers with his image was circulated on social media.

The post claimed the sanitizer was “very effective” and contained “80% Holy Spirit and 20% alcohol”.

Entrepreneulogist @itumaribe Please verify @AdvoBarryRoux R500 hand sanitizer by Prophet Major 1 Bushiri… Very effective, 80% Holy Spirit and 20% Alcohol. Last 72 hours and can also be used as mosquito repellent. Church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the post was “completely fake”.

“The church is not selling this sanitizer or any sanitizer for that matter. Church merchandise is sold through church channels, and this can be verified,” Nyondo said on the church’s website.

Nyondo said all church apparel was posted only through the official church channels. He called on the public to report anyone spreading news or selling products using ECG’s name.

“We would like to appeal to the public to report this to the church or the nearest police station,” he said.

-Sowetan