Stanbic’s Exclusive Wine Tasting Festival Suffers Covid-19 Impact

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe’s annual Wine, Gin & Craft Beer Festival has been postponed to next year (2021) owing to the COVID-19 pandemic which has restricted the movement of the event’s key players and stakeholders.

The annual wine tasting festival was scheduled to enter its third year after a successful launch in 2018 and a rip roaring second event last year.

Hosted by Stanbic Bank and its partners, the Wine Festival is the biggest event of its kind in the country and a noteworthy precursor to the Festive season.

The Stanbic Bank Wine Tasting Festival brings hundreds of budding connoisseurs together over two days to sample the different wines, Gin and amp and Craft Beer predominantly from Southern Africa and South Africa in particular.

Stanbic Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Palmer Mugavha, however remains upbeat about the 2020 event saying it was set to be even more exciting than the last two events.

“We are obviously disappointed that there is no Wine Tasting Festival this year, but the circumstances are definitely beyond anyone’s control and we are happy to oblige for the health and safety of all our stakeholders. We were geared to host an unforgettable event this year, nevertheless, we look forward to the next edition of the Festival, hopefully in 2021,” said Mugavha.

Wineries predominantly from Cape Town, Gin and Craft Beer producers from the region grace the event displaying their wide range of products. Mugavha said the travel and gathering restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 had put paid to any possibility of these players from traveling and exhibiting.

Last year, revelers were entertained with top shelf hand crafted beers and wines produced by some of Southern Africa’s best vintners and sommeliers at the event’s usual Queen of Hearts venue.

Mugavha added that the wine festival provided an opportunity for Stanbic Bank to entertain some of their customers and the general public who appreciate great wines through this unique event.

“We are grateful to everyone who has been supporting the festival over the past two years and we look forward to hosting them in the next edition”, he said.