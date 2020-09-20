Stop ‘Barbarism’, Chamisa Says to ED After Journos, Student Leader Attack

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says the level of repression on civilians and political opponents in the country has reached a new low, warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa to immediately stop the violent acts.

Chamisa, in a statement on Saturday, said the country was in deep crisis due to the current government’s “violent and thuggish” behaviour.

He reiterated that suffering masses would soon march onto the streets to express their views and liberate themselves.

“Repression in Zimbabwe hits a new low as a young student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore is subjected to thuggery and violence for protesting and holding a mere press conference.

“There is a crisis in Zimbabwe. The barbarism must be stopped. The march is not ended,” said Chamisa.

The opposition leader’s comments follow Friday’s attack on Ngadziore and journalists who were covering his (Ngadziore) a press conference near Impala Car Rental premises in Harare.

Impala Car Rental has been accused by the students and some activists of providing vehicles that are being used to abduct government opponents.

This is after it emerged that student activist, Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted by occupants of a vehicle belonging to the company.

Impala Car Rental has denied the accusations.

On Friday, Takudzwa and the journalists were injured in the attack.

The journalists later made a police report after some of their gadgets were destroyed by the unknown attackers during the assault.