Tino Kadewere Back in Training

ZIMBABWE international Tino Kadewere looks set to finally make his debut in the French Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyon after starting training on Thursday following a compassionate break, the French giants confirmed in a statement on Friday.

The 24 year-old forward missed the opening weekend in the French Ligue 1 following the death of his brother Prince last month.

Kadewere was given permission to travel back to Zimbabwe for the funeral last month and had to spend a couple of weeks on compassionate leave after the burial.

Olympique Lyon however confirmed on Friday that the gifted forward has rejoined the squad and took part in his first session on Thursday.

“Lyon striker Tino Kadewere took part in his first training this Thursday morning after the family tragedy he has experienced. After a period of mourning in the middle of August and having been forced to return to Zimbabwe, Tino Kadewere is back in Lyon. The forward, who arrived this summer after being signed in January, took part in his first session on Thursday morning. He notably jogged around the facilities of the Groupama OL Training Center alongside Cédric Uras, the physical trainer,” the club said in a statement.

Kadewere has represented Lyon in a friendly match before but missed the Uefa Champions Ligue matches as he was not registered.

Lyon, who opened their league campaign with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Dijon last Friday, will play their next match on September 11 against Bordeaux.

The Zimbabwean will be hoping to finally make his debut for the club after the current international break although he faces tough competition for a place in a squad that has among other forwards Moussa Dembele, captain Memphis Depay and Cameroonian Toko Ekambi.

Depay, who opened the new campaign with a hattrick, has been linked with moves to other leagues.

This week Depay was rumoured to be among the players that former Holland coach Ronald Koeman wants to sign at Barcelona.

Lyon, who finished seventh, to miss out on a European place, will be looking for a fast start as they target a return to the big stage of the Champions League.

Zimbabweans will be keenly following the French Ligue 1 which is also home to another local player Marshal Munetsi, who is on the books of Stade de Reims.