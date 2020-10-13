Two More ‘Abdul’ Robbers in Court

Two more suspected armed robbers alleged to be members of the “Abdul gang” appeared in court yesterday.

Carrington Marasha (30) and Douglas Mutenda (age not given) are facing six charges of armed robbery.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

The two are being jointly charged with their accomplices; Mussa Taj Abdul (47), Charles Lundu (47), Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi (29), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince Makodza (31), Liberty Mupamhanga (29) and Godfrey Mupamhanga (27).

Mrs Taruvinga remanded them in custody to October 26.

Marasha and Mutenda were advised to apply for bail at the High Court..

The court heard that on July 24, the gang attacked 40 Longford Street in Queensdale, Harare, after arriving in separate vehicles.

They manhandled a family member threatening him, broke into bedroom where the householder had barricaded himself, wife and children, assaulted the householder and allegedly stole US$1 473 from the wife’s handbag, five cell phones, handbags, eye glasses, power banks, face masks and other valuables, with a combined value of US$7 516.

On the second charge, it is alleged that on July 25, the accused, who were in the company of their nine co-accused who are still at large, armed themselves with a shotgun, pistol, hammer and iron bars and went to the Trauma Centre at 1 Borrowdale Lane where they attacked the two security guards firing shots as they fled.

They tracked down one guard and beat him with a hammer, assaulted another guard and the receptionist with an iron bar, searched the reception area and stole a ZTE cellphone from the security guards, before allegedly breaking the door to an office where they threatened a manager and stole her cell phone.