Vincent, Follet-Smith Shift Focus

Zimbabwe professional golfers, Scott Vincent and Benjamin Follet-Smith, will try and put behind them the disappointment of missing the cut to focus on the Joburg Open from November 19-22.

The duo has registered for the event that will return to the European Tour after several years in the wilderness.

The international golf tournament was last played in 2017, before the City agreed to support the Sunshine Tour, and absorb this event into the South African Open Championship.

Vincent failed to make the cut at last week’s Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown while Follet-Smith struggled in the Sunshine Tour’s Investec Royal Swazi Open.

The Cyprus Showdown had a new format on the European Tour.

The Joburg Open carries a R19.5-million prize money.

The City of Johannesburg announced that the fairways of Randpark Golf Club will host the tournament.

This will be the first international men’s golf tournament on the local scene in nine months.