Vincent Misses Cut

Top Zimbabwe professional golfer, Scott Vincent, missed the cut for the second consecutive week when he took part in the Italian Open, at the weekend.

The former Chapman professional is taking part in European Tour tournaments.

Vincent carded a 75 and a two-under 70 on Friday and missed the cut which was set on two-under.

The former Virginia Tech student last made the cut in the Portugal Masters where he finished tied in eighth place in September.

Ross McGowan was the star as he won his second tournament at the weekend.

The Englishman ended his long European Tour barren run, of 11 years and 15 days, as he edged to a one shot victory over compatriot Laurie Canter at Chervò Golf Club.

McGowan superbly holed out from the bunker at the 16th before a birdie, from 20 feet at the last, helped him secure the win in Brescia.