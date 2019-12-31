VP Chiwenga in China for Review

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is in China for medical review and is expected back home soon, President Mnangagwa has said.

He revealed this yesterday while addressing congregants at the third edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo.

“I wish that as we pray, we also remember to pray for Vice President Chiwenga who is back in China for medical review. He will be back in the country soon,” said President Mnangagwa.

VP Chiwenga returned home last month after a four-month stay in China.

Upon arrival back home, the Vice President thanked President Mnangagwa for facilitating his treatment in China and Zimbabweans for their prayers.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa said it was important for Zimbabweans to join hands in thanking God for protection.

“I am pleased to join you today at this thanksgiving service as we approach the end of yet another year. We are grateful to the Almighty God for sustaining us in 2019 and indeed, He continues to be our centre, source and our sustainer.

“In the midst of all the trials and tribulations we have faced as a nation, the Lord has been a shield around us, the one who lifts our heads, we call out to Him and He answers us,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic espouses unity, harmony and national cohesion.

“This culture of togetherness must be our lifestyle as a nation. In Psalms 133 we read, ‘Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity . . . for there the Lord has commanded the blessing, even life for evermore,” he said.

The President also paid tribute to Faith for the Nation Campaign chairperson Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe and Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, who is also chairperson of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Inter-denominational Council of Churches, for organising the event.

The annual event, which started in 2017, was held under the theme: “Counting our blessings: Let us, through home-grown unity, affirm work and pray to achieve our national vision”.