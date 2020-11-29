Warriors Move Three Spots Up in Latest FIFA Rankings

THE Warriors have been rewarded for their commendable display against African champions Algeria in the back to back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after moving three places up on latest FIFA World rankings released on Thursday.

Zimbabwe lost 3- 1 in Algeria in a 2021 AFCON qualifier Group H clash in Algiers on November 12 before producing a fighting performance to hold the reigning continental champions 2-2 in a nail-biting second leg encounter played at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

Although the Warriors were unable to pick up three points in both matches, their solid performances ensured they made some strides on the global and continental rankings.

According to the latest rankings released by world football governing body FIFA on Thursday, the Warriors are now ranked number 108 in the world, three places up from number 111.

They gained one point to take the tally to 1181 points on the world global rankings table, 11 points behind Faroe Islands who are ranked 107th.

Zimbabwe’s progress on the FIFA World rankings also meant they made a couple of steps on the African rankings, going two places up to number 25.

Meanwhile, Africa’s top ranked side Senegal maintained their position while also climbing four places to 17th in the FIFA world rankings after home and away Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victories over Guinea-Bissau.

The Teranga Lions, whose stars include Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, are the only side out of 48 Cup of Nations contenders who boast a 100 percent record after four matchdays.

Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Mali and Burkina Faso complete the African top 10.

The latest rankings saw Belgium retain their top spot, with France and Brazil rounding out the top 3.

Argentina moved to seventh place overall on the back of impressive showings in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 Soccer World Cup.