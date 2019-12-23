Warriors Star Ovidy Karuru Leaves Amazulu

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru is club-less after parting ways with struggling South African ABSA Premiership side AmaZulu on Saturday.

The 30 year-old player had a running contract with Amazulu which was supposed to expire in June 2020, but he is now free to negotiate a move to another club following the Amazulu’s decision to terminate his contract.

Amazulu confirmed in a statement on their official website yesterday that that the former Masvingo United and Gunners player has left the club by mutual consent.

“AmaZulu FC and Zimbabwean international attacking midfielder, Ovidy Karuru (30) have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of his contract with immediate effect,” Usuthu said in a brief statement.

AmaZulu general manager, Lunga Sokhela thanked the player for his service since joining the Kwazulu Natal outfit in 2017.

“We thank Ovidy for his time with us and wish him all the best in his career,” said Sokhela.

Karuru joined AmaZulu, who were then in the South Africa National First Division in February 2017 as a free agent after being offloaded by Kaizer Chiefs.

After reuniting with fellow Zimbabwean Joey Antipas, who was head coach at the club then, Karuru became a key member of the squad as the team gained promotion into the top-flight league five months later.

Karuru has however struggled for game time this season having made only eight appearances in all competitions this season without scoring.

His last match was the goalless league draw against Maritzburg United at the start of the month.

Karuru’s departure from Amazulu could see him reuniting with former Warriors coach Norman Mapeza, who is now the head coach at South African club Chippa United.

Mapeza played a key role in Karuru’s career after bringing him back into national team during his stint as caretaker coach in 2017.

Amazulu, who are still home to Butholezwe Ncube and Talent Chawapiwa, are second from bottom on the log on 13 points, along with a host of other clubs, with Stellenbosch FC on 12 points propping up the table.