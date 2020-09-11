Wheat Producer Price Reviewed

Government has approved the upward review of the wheat producer price as the country expects a higher yield.

Grain Marketing Board chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha, said the new price was with immediate effect.

“Utility or ordinary wheat average price is now $43 778,84 per tonne, while grade A wheat will be paid a premium price of 20 percent above the utility grade to $52 534,61.

“These prices are with immediate effect.”

Wheat prices had been pegged at $11 786, 44 per tonne while grade A wheat was pegged at $14 143,73 per tonne.

Zimbabwe expects a decent wheat harvest this year after Government supported farmers.