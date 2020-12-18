Winky D, Jah Prayzah Showdown in ‘Best of Both Worlds’ Concert

ZIMBABWE’S biggest music luminaries, Winky D and Jah Prayzah will today (Friday) face off in a virtual and limited VIP seating concert at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), Rainbow Towers.

The show is aptly named; ‘Best of Both Worlds’ and will kick off at 6 pm till 9 pm.

Tickets are available on the Gateway Stream website with pay per view tickets pegged at US$2 or $200 and VIP guests will have to fork out with US$50 or $5000.

Meanwhile, the battle for supremacy between Winky D and Jah Prayzah continues at Friday’s live concert after they both released their latest projects to wrap up the year 2020.

Local promoters, Kayse Connect are organising the much hyped concert.

While contemporary music star, Jah Prayzah released his ‘meaningless’ Porovhoka track accompanied by a visual masterpiece, Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D came through with a Ragga Msambo trilogy including an outstanding music video.