Woman Accused of Abusing Minor (4)

A 20-year-old Harare woman yesterday appeared in court on allegations of sexually abusing her neighbour’s four-year-old son.

The woman was not asked to plead to indecent assault when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

She was remanded in custody to October 5 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The court heard that she used to care for the minor whenever his mother went to work.

It is alleged that she would undress the minor and molest him on several occasions and the matter came to light last week leading to her arrest.

Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a serial rapist who allegedly raped 11 women on separate occasions after offering them a lift, appeared in court last week.

Gilbert Mugodi (48), who claimed to be a satanist to scare his victims, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa facing 11 counts of rape.

Mr Ramaboa remanded Mugodi in custody to September 6 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

On the first count, it is alleged that at around 8pm on March 7 this year, Mugodi was driving a Toyota Raum in Harare when the first complainant boarded his vehicle and sat on the front seat.

There were two other passengers in the back seat.

The court heard that Mugodi drove to Mbudzi roundabout where the other two passengers disembarked.

Mugodi told the victim that he was going to pick up another passenger at Boka Tobacco Auction Floors and would drive her to Hopley afterwards.

He drove along Harare-Masvingo Road before turning right at Amalinda Road and parked the vehicle in a bushy area.

Mugodi allegedly instructed the complainant to perform oral sex on him, but she refused, prompting him to flash her with a torch, which produced a weird sound.

He claimed he was a “satanist.”

The complainant complied and he then raped her.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted.