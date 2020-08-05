Women who use marijuana have better orgasms, study claims

Let your sex life go to pot.

Well, that’s the conclusion of a new study which found that women who consume cannabis on a regular basis report having better orgasms, higher arousal and more sexual satisfaction overall.

The study, whose authors included members of the Stanford Medical Center’s urology department, involved conducting a survey of 452 ladies who responded to an invitation distributed at a chain of marijuana retail stores.

The women were asked to fill out a Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI), a questionnaire designed to assess their sexual activity over the previous four weeks. It scores six specific categories: desire, arousal, lubrication, orgasm, satisfaction and pain.

Generally, a higher FSFI score indicates better sexual function, while a lower score points to sexual dysfunction.

The researchers then compared the frequency of weed use to each participant’s FSFI score, and found that women who got high more often reported a better time in the bedroom.

“Our results demonstrate that increasing frequency of cannabis use is associated with improved sexual function and is associated with increased satisfaction, orgasm, and sexual desire,” the authors of the study wrote.

They also determined that more frequent pot use was linked to lower rates of sexual dysfunction. In addition, a subset of the female potheads reported experiencing less pain during sex.

“We found a dose-response relationship between increased frequency of cannabis use and reduced odds of female sexual dysfunction,” the researchers wrote.

“For each additional step of cannabis use intensity (ie, times per week),” the report says, “the odds of reporting female sexual dysfunction declined by 21%.”

Neither the type of cannabis used nor the method it was consumed impacted the results, the study said.

Researchers aren’t sure about why exactly weed is linked to better sex but they pointed out that the drug can make women feel less anxious and more relaxed — often leading to a better experience between the sheets.

“As many patients use cannabis to reduce anxiety,” the report states, “it is possible that a reduction in anxiety associated with a sexual encounter could improve experiences and lead to improved satisfaction, orgasm, and desire.”

The majority of the women surveyed (54.7%) were between the ages of 30 and 49, and more than 80% were married or in a relationship. Of them, 72.8% reported using marijuana more than six times per week, usually by smoking.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Sexual Medicine” last month.