Zanu-PF, Irvine’s Roll Out Poultry Projects to Empower Women, Youths

Zanu PF Harare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Zone 6 has partnered Irvine’s Zimbabwe Private Limited to roll out poultry projects to empower over 100 000 women and youths.

The program is expected to boost food and nutrition. Irvine’s Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd, which is the country’s leading chicken and egg producer, said in a statement confirming the development that it would assist in the purchase of day-old chicks for the projects.

“As a company, we are in full support of the initiative as it is in line with our command agriculture input whereby we have set up model chicken houses across the country as a way of training and empowering communities through growing and selling chickens,” said Irvine’s.

“We focus on creating sustainable community projects as opposed to short term ones. We will facilitate the purchase of day-old chicks and provide technical assistance. The women and youths can directly purchase from us as a group. The sales manager will assist with price lists and order-processing procedures.”

Zanu PF DCC Zone 6 secretary for business development and liaison Cde Andrew Makahamadze said the main objective of the partnership was to empower women and youths so that they become self-reliant and participate in national development.

Cde Makahamadze said members would benefit from technical know-how to start large scale poultry production.

“My focus is to push President Mnangagwa’s vision through teaching our members to participate in economic activities and the implementation of national policies aimed at bringing an economic renaissance to achieve an upper middle-income economy under Vision 2030,” said Cde Makahamadze.

“President Mnangagwa recently launched the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) as a second step in the Second Republic’s drive to attain Vision 2030, and this will succeed the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), so we want our members to be part of the ongoing economic renaissance.”

President Mnangagwa implemented various strategies as the country geared towards achieving Vision 2030, among them is TSP which focused on stabilising the macro-economy and the financial sector, improving infrastructure, and laid the foundation required for economic take-off and growth.

DCC Zone 6 chairman Cde Ephraim Fundukwa said they were targeting one million chickens per year for a start.

“So we need to educate our members to play a critical role in economic recovery strategies implemented by the Government under the leadership of President Mnangagwa,” he said.