Zanu-PF, MDC Turmoil Emanating From 2017 Coup – Moyo

10 mins ago News

Former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo believes the turmoil that rocks Zanu PF and MDC currently was a direct result of the November 2017 military coup that dislodged long-time Zimbabwean ruler, Robert Mugabe.

In his twitter account, the self-exiled former Tsholotsho North MP said the ruling party and main opposition MDC’s internal problems could be traced to the coup.

“Finger pointing aside, the political paralysis & rot in ZanuPF & the MDCs is a direct result of the 2017 military coup, which overthrew the 2013 Constitution. Failure by Zimbabweans, most who supported the coup, to come to terms with this will push Zim deeper into the dark abyss!”

There are allegations that not all is well in the ruling Zanu PF between party President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Recently, President Mnangagwa also claimed there was a plot to oust him after he agreed to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion as compensation for the land reform programme of the Mugabe era.

The MDC is also at sixes and sevens as two rival factions battle for control of the main opposition empire.

Source :

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, MDC Turmoil Emanating From 2017 Coup - Moyo

Check Also

90% of Gukurahundi Survivors Suffer Mental Health – ZHRC

SOME 90 % of Gukurahundi survivors are suffering from mental health impairments due to trauma …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, Zimbabwe Today is not responsible for the content of external sites. All Rights Reserved

This function has been disabled for Zimbabwe Today.