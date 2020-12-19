Zanu-PF Official Murdered At a ‘Shebeen’ Following Fight Over Parking

A LOSING Zanu PF council candidate in the 2018 elections in Mbizo, Kwekwe, was recently killed at a ‘shebeen’ in the suburb following an altercation over vehicle parking space.

Allison Stambuli contested in the 2018 local council election for Ward 11 in Mbizo, but lost to an MDC Alliance candidate.

However, he also lost his life recently following an altercation with unidentified people over parking space at illegal drinking joint in the suburb.

NewZimbabwe.com could not confirm whether the culprits had been arrested.

However, MDC Alliance MP for Mbizo Settlement Chikwinya has called upon the police to move in and shut down all ‘shebeens’, which have mushroomed in the high-density suburb.

This has seen an increase in the number of people being killed at the illegal drinking spots in the gold-rich Kwekwe town.

“The continued murders through various violent acts including knife stabbing in Mbizo remains a cause for concern. Last week, two people were murdered at illegal drinking places and the suspects are yet to be apprehended,” Chikwinya said.

He also called on the police to increase patrols during the festive season.

“As the MP for the area, I implore the police to increase patrols this festive season in order to protect lives. Illegal bars that harbour criminal elements must be closed and drinkers must purchase alcohol at designated areas. Police must increase surveillance especially around Mbizo 4 shopping centre at night,” he said.

The government’s order to close bars and night clubs due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has seen a proliferation of illegal drinking places in most residential areas.