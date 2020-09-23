Zc Make Plans for Rajput

|ZIMBABWE Cricket are making frantic efforts to get Chevrons coach, Lalchand Rajput, back in the country.

They want him to take over the leadership role during the training camp for the proposed limited series tour of Pakistan.

Rajput had been holed up in his home country in India for the last few months because of the international travel restrictions.

The Chevrons have experienced disruptions because of the lockdown but they are expected to begin group training in Harare today.

ZC spokesperson, Darlington Majonga, said Rajput was expected in Zimbabwe once the situation allows him to travel.

India is one of the most affected countries by Covid-19 and travelling has been difficult because of the ban on international flights.

“We would have loved the coach to join the team at the earliest possible time but it has been a bit tricky for passengers to fly in and out of India,” he said.

“Now, that things are beginning to ease up, in many parts of the world, plans are being made for the coach to join the team and continue with their preparations.

“Right now, the squad is under the capable hands of our other coaches and they will be working on every aspect of the game, during their time in camp.

“They have been training in small groups but they are now coming to one place in Harare where they are scheduled to conduct a training camp.”

ZC announced a 25-member training squad on Sunday.

The players went in camp yesterday and are today expected to begin their drills.

The ODI series in Pakistan, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, is pencilled for October 30, November 1 and 3.

The T20I matches are scheduled for November 7, 8 and 10.

Zimbabwe are provisionally expected to go into a seven-day quarantine upon arrival in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board have revealed they have borrowed the “bio-bubble” concept for the Zimbabwe series from England where they recently toured.

But, uncertainty still surrounds the proposed limited overs tour as ZC are still waiting for clearance from the Ministry of Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation.

The association applied for permission to travel last month.

“If the proposed tour gets the nod, we should be leaving for Pakistan on October 20.

“We are still waiting for the permission from Government. Right now, we have only been allowed to train,” said Majonga.

Zimbabwe Training Squad for Pakistan Tour:

Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Moor, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.