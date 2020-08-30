ZEC in No Show to Take Objections On Khupe’s MP NominationZimbabwe: ZEC in No Show to Take Objections On Khupe’s MP Nomination

The MDC Alliance Friday failed to submit its objection forms to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices in Bulawayo because there was “no” secretariat at the ZEC provincial offices in Bulawayo to receive the affidavits.

ZEC last week gazetted 15 people from the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T as nominees to fill in seats in the National Assembly and Senate that fell vacant following the recent recall of some MPs by MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora from Parliament.

Mwonzora claimed the recalled MPs were no longer MDC-T members.

Following the gazetting of the names, the electoral body chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba invited voters with objections to lodge them with her office before the 4th of September 2020.

Complying with Chigumba’s directive, the MDC Alliance tried to submit its objections at ZEC offices in Bulawayo but failed.

“On Friday we tried to file our objections with the Famona ZEC offices but we were told that staff responsible for Bulawayo province was not around. We were told that only ZEC staff from Matabeleland North and South was at work,” said the MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza.

ZEC offices regional offices which cover Bulawayo, Matebeleland North and South are housed at Windsor Park building in Famona.

Chirowodza said the party will visit the offices again on Monday hoping that the offices will be now opened.

“For now we give them the benefit of the doubt. If for the second time we are not attended to, we will put them in the bracket of malicious collaborators. ZEC is a public office and we expect it to be accessible to the public during working hours,” said Chirowodza.

Some voters in Bulawayo East have also filed objections with ZEC citing the nominations are a breach of the Electoral Act.

Besides Khupe, other nominees are Yvonne Musarurwa, Lindani Moyo, January Sawuke, Memory Munochinzwa, Lwazi Sibanda, Sipho Mokone, Molly Dorothy Ndlovu, Tamani Moyo, Gertrude Moyo, Piniel Denga, Chief Ndlovu, Nomalanga Khumalo and Teti Chisorochengwe.

Khupe’s spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni has also been nominated.