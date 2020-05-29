ZHF Challenge Provincial Structures

By Ellina Mhlanga

The Zimbabwe Handball Federation have written to their provincial structures to ensure they continue working on the administrative aspect of the sport during this period.

Although competitions, and other activities cannot be held, the national federation have challenged their affiliates to take advantage of social media platforms to transform the way they run their affairs.

They have urged provincial chairpersons to submit weekly and monthly reports, conduct virtual meetings at all levels as well as submit Sports Commission regulatory requirements, payment of subscriptions and affiliations, and licensing of players, coaches and referees.

Considering the financial challenges being posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the national handball mother-body is also encouraging members to continue looking for sponsorship.

ZHF have also recommended for the replacement of the late Clemence Leonard, who passed away early this month.

He was one of the national team coaches engaged by ZHF for the vision 2024 project.

ZHF secretary-general, Edson Chirowodza, said their technical programmes were the most affected.

“What is happening is we have had to come up with Plan B of doing business in terms of administration. We have started having virtual meetings.

“Technically, one of the impact is we can’t have our physical training and contact for players. So, we are having players training at home.

“Generally, we are continuing with our programmes as usual through virtual meetings. We have written a memo to provinces to continue with their programmes.

“Of, course, league games cannot take place but they can continue with other programmes,” said Chirowodza.

Chirowodza said inactivity was also taking its toll on their financial expectations as membership contribution had been eroded.

“The only support we get from the IHF is for the Zone Six tournaments. So, we rely on corporate and member contribution of which the corporate is now channelling their resources towards COVID-19 support.

“Nothing much is coming our way,” Chirowodza said.