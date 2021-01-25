ZHF Elections Postponed

The Zimbabwe Handball Federation has indefinitely put on hold their elective general meeting that had been scheduled for last Saturday at Girls High School in Harare.

The national federation had engaged the Sports Commission for approval to go ahead with their elections for the national executive following the suspension of all sporting activities at the beginning of this month.

However, indications are that they could not get the clearance and will have to wait until circumstances change to proceed with the elections.

ZHF secretary-general, Edson Chirowodza, confirmed the postponement at the weekend.

“The elections for the Zimbabwe Handball Federation national executive board that were scheduled for the 23rd of January 2021 will not take place as scheduled.

“This is in light of the statutory instrument 10 of 2021 where all sporting activities have been put on hold and as such the Zimbabwe Handball Federation will not hold its election physically.

“Despite some suggested online platforms that we have as a solution to conduct the election virtually, we still need to explore the processes and also liaise with the confederation (African Handball Confederation) in terms of the best way that we can use to have the elections done online.

“So temporarily the Zimbabwe Handball Federation elections have been suspended, or have been put on hold. And once the situation is feasible and all other stakeholders have been engaged, the handball fraternity will advise all its candidates, will also advise the stakeholders in terms of when the election is going to be held.

“But at the moment we are still consulting and taking into consideration that all constitutional issues are addressed,” said Chirowodza.

The president, vice-president and two committee members’ posts are up for grabs. The secretary-general and treasurer are appointed by the executive.

Incumbent president Stewart Sanhewe is in the run to retain the post. He is up against Beauty Mtsambiwa, former head in charge of handball for National Association of Secondary School Heads.

Alfos Mhondiwa and Reginald Tsimba are vying for the vice-president’s position. Mhondiwa is the outgoing vice-president.

Tsimba, Mhondiwa, Petros Nyathi, Miriam Tofa, Clemence Tauro, Rafina Mufuni and Munashe Banda have been nominated for the two committee members’ posts.

The outgoing executive was ushered into office in December, 2016.

After four years at the helm of the federation, Sanhewe believes he still has unfinished business in particular the Vision 2024 project initiated about three years ago.

“We have the project which I started under my leadership, the Vision 2024 project with the view of participating at the Olympics in 2024. And also to have a strong team that will be able to sail through all other countries in Africa.

“We want to be known as a handball nation in Africa. So that is the vision I want to complete. Unfortunately last year we didn’t do much because of Covid-19 . . . We want to ensure that Zimbabwe is on the forefront of handball.

“We have also been able to come up with structures in all the country’s 10 provinces. And structures at district level because we noticed that it’s not fair, certain districts were not benefiting but people practising handball are at district level,” said Sanhewe.

However, the national federation still has some work to do in ensuring there is a vibrant national league in the country that is consistent.