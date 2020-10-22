Zifa in Bio-Bubble Funding Fix

ZIFA have approached the Government with a begging bowl to assist with resources to fund the proposed return of top-flight football in a secure bio-bubble environment.

Premier Soccer League clubs are keen to resume activities.

They were given the green-light by the Government last week to train, and compete, under strict conditions to minimise the risks of the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The league have proposed that teams start training next Monday, ahead of a scheduled two-week tournament, which will be held under the bubble concept.

But, the funding of the whole exercise is still a mystery after ZIFA indicated they were only prepared to cover part of the costs.

This include the provision of protective gear, Covid-19 testing and the payment of referees.

Sources yesterday told The Herald that funding has not been secured yet for the food, transport, accommodation and ground hire during the two weeks of the bubble.

Players and officials will be isolated, from the outside world, to minimise the risks of contracting the disease.

The local league failed to get underway in March this year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football was regarded a high risk sport under the country’s lockdown measures.

However, the domestic football scene has been buzzing with excitement following the Government’s decision to allow football to return.

The excitement has not been met by financial commitments, on the ground, as the bubble concept comes with some substantial costs.

These are meant to cover hotel accommodation bills, transport hire, players’ allowances, security and ground rentals, among a host of expenses.

Government have made it clear that “ZIFA and its affiliates (are) to provide resources and finances to undertake these activities.”

The authorities also stressed strict adherence to the bubble concept and the implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures as proposed by ZIFA in their application for exemption.

The PSL are already working on the modalities after they proposed to hold a two-week tournament in December, to allow the national team coach Zdravko Logarusic to prepare for the CHAN tournament scheduled to take place in Cameroon in January. One of the Warriors’ group opponents at the finals, Cameroon, have already fired their coach, Yves Clement Arroga. However, there are still concerns over the funding of the bubble concept after ZIFA yesterday indicated they can only take care of part of the costs.

The PSL are still drawing up revised budgets for the bubble, which had initially been estimated to gobble US$1.1 million, for a period of two months.

The top-flight league, however, have indicated the first six weeks of the pre-season will not be covered in the bubble.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is now going ahead with preparations for resumption of football having received clearance from government on 16 October 2020,” the association statement, Xolisani Gwesela, said in a statement.

“We are grateful for government’s decision to allow the country’s most followed sport to be played, albeit in a staggered manner, because the football ecosystem is critical to the well-being of many individuals and families in Zimbabwe.

“ZIFA is committed to leading the safe return of football by funding the testing of players and paying referees’ fees.

“We are still engaging government on how other cost centres can be funded to ensure that the return of football happens flawlessly.

“We are optimistic that government and other stakeholders will collaborate with us to allow the safe return of football.

“We are hoping that teams can return to training by the 26th of October 2020 if all engagements go on smoothly.

“Thereafter, it has been agreed that six weeks of preparations will take place before actual matches commence.

“The bubble tournament could not have come at a better time because it will give our Warriors technical team the opportunity to select a competitive squad for the 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN).” ZIFA recently received US$1.8 million from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football and disbursed some of the money among their affiliates, including Division Three and Four leagues which have not been active for years.

Some funds were also allocated to the match officials of those inactive Division Three and Four leagues.

The PSL clubs were allocated US$100 000 to share equally among themselves and this translated to US$5 500 per club.

Referees were allocated US$44 000 while the PSL office was given US$10 000.

ZIFA had budgeted US$65 000 for Covid-19 medicals and equipment and it looks like this is the contribution they are prepared to part with for the resumption of football.

And, it appears, they want the Government, and the other stakeholders, to chip in. Testing is expected to be completed by the weekend with clubs resuming group training on Monday.

A source told the Herald yesterday that the next six weeks will be critical.

“Funding is the main issue here. There is danger that the bubble will fail if funding is not secured.

“As it stands, we cannot expect football to be played this year because this bubble concept does not come cheap,” said a source.