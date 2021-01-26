Zim Student Nominated for U.S. Virtual Science Program

2 days ago News

A 17-year-old Zimbabwean student has been nominated for a US virtual reality (VR) Beta program that aims to support high school students with a proficiency in science subjects and are interested in pursuing a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Rutendo Kahari, an A’Level student at Speciss College in Bulawayo will join 12 other global learners under the VR Beta programme which will run from January to May 2021.

This programme brings together global learners between the ages of 14 -17, each representing a unique combination of age, gender, race, and geographic location and each possessing a unique interest in biology and biotech.

Source :
Zimbabwe: Zim Student Nominated for U.S. Virtual Science Program

Check Also

Triple Burial for Sb Moyo, Jb Matiza, Zimondi

Three national heroes, Sibusiso Moyo, Joel Biggie Matiza and Paradzai Zimondi will all be interred …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, Zimbabwe Today is not responsible for the content of external sites. All Rights Reserved

This function has been disabled for Zimbabwe Today.