Zim Student Nominated for U.S. Virtual Science Program

A 17-year-old Zimbabwean student has been nominated for a US virtual reality (VR) Beta program that aims to support high school students with a proficiency in science subjects and are interested in pursuing a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Rutendo Kahari, an A’Level student at Speciss College in Bulawayo will join 12 other global learners under the VR Beta programme which will run from January to May 2021.

This programme brings together global learners between the ages of 14 -17, each representing a unique combination of age, gender, race, and geographic location and each possessing a unique interest in biology and biotech.