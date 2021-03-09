Zimbabwe: 76 Mourners Arrested

Midlands Bureau

POLICE in Gweru arrested 76 mourners for defying lockdown regulations by parading a deceased person’s body in his neighbourhood and attempting to dump the coffin at a police station.

Tatenda Pasinyore (27) of Mtapa in Gweru reportedly died while in cells at Mtapa Police Station last week after being arrested for breaching lockdown curfew.

Police had to intervene as the mourners blocked traffic, singing and dancing. At one point the pall bearers abandoned the coffin in the middle of the road and took to their heels after anti-riot police used tear smoke to disperse the mourners who were picketing as they carried the body towards the police station.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday afternoon.

“Police had to move in to restore order and arrest people who were defying lockdown regulations and blocking traffic. It is unfortunate they were mourning a relative, but the regulations have it that there must be a maximum of 30 people for a funeral gathering,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said police were still investigating the cause of Pasinyore’s death.

He appealed for patience and calmness from the bereaved family as the police continue with their investigations.