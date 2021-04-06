Zimbabwe: Bako Settles for Silver At SA Nationals

By Collin Matiza

ZIMBABWE’S junior motocross champion rider Emmanuel Bako once again made his presence felt during the second round of the 2021 South African National Championship series at Rover in Port Elizabeth on Saturday where he took a credible second-place finish in the 85cc ProMini Class.

Bako arrived at Rover oozing with confidence after having swept the board in the same class during round three of the Inland Championship series at Erora in Kempton Park just outside Johannesburg the previous weekend but he was forced to settle for second place after fighting back to win the second heat in the ProMini Class in an exciting race in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

First place in the 85cc ProMini Class went to one of South Africa’s top junior riders Jordan Van Wyk while his fellow country boy and 65cc graduate Trey Cox came third behind Bako.

The opening heat saw Bako taking the lead but he fell and quickly picked his bike up as he fought harder to regain his leading position only for him to fall again as he finished in fourth place in this heat.

In the second heat, Bako took the holeshot aboard his Gas bike and never looked back as he took the lead till the end to be crowned second overall behind Van Wyk.

The 85cc ProMini Class had a strong field of 18 riders and according to Bako’s father and manager, Brighton, the 14-year-old rider “did extremely well considering that the sand track at Rover is very, very hard no one likes it at all”.

“We had an awesome race. . . Emmanuel is super fast now and confident.

“We are now done with the worst track in this series.

“I can’t see him struggling in the rest of the races as winning them will be no hassle for him but he needs to train harder now during his school break.

“Emmanuel will be back in Zimbabwe on April 19 as he is now training here in South Africa with his coach Tyron and we would like to thank Better Brands Jewellery, our big sponsors, for their continued support.

“We also thank God for everything he’s doing in Emmanuel’s life because it’s not easy to race every weekend in South Africa during these hard times but God is able. Children need support and love; and we thank God for this,” Brighton Bako told The Herald from Johannesburg yesterday.

Although Emmanuel has been winning almost every race in regional championships in South Africa this year, he is yet to claim the first step on the podium in the South African National Championship series this season.

On February 20, the young Zimbabwean rider was forced to settle for third place in the 85cc ProMini Class during the first round of this tough competition but he is determined to be crowned the overall 2021 Champion at the business end of the series in November.

Emmanuel is now sitting among the top three riders in the ProMini Class Standings of the seven-round 2021 South African National Championship series whose next race meeting is set for Welkom on May 22, and back to Gauteng for the July 3 round at the brand new Legends motocross track.

Then it’s down to Zone 7 in Cape Town on September 18, Bloemfontein on October 23, and the November 20 finale in Pietermaritzburg.

The 2021 South African National Motocross Championship is proudly presented by Motorsport South Africa in partnership with Cannabis Energy Drink, TRP Distributors, Prepsol, Bridgestone, Thor, Gaerne, FMF, Pro Taper, 100%, Fly Racing, Ogio, Bandit Graffix and the Race Shop.