Zimbabwe: Breaking – Keith Guzah Dies

1 day ago News

FORMER Hurungwe West legislator and businessman Cde Keith Guzah has died.

A past president of the Affirmative Action Group, Cde Guzah reportedly died at his Harare home after a short illness.

Fellow black empowerment proponent Dr Philip Chiyangwa confirmed Cde Guzah’s death.

“I can confirm that Cde Guzah has passed on at his home after a short illness as there are no prior conditions that I am aware of,” said Dr Chiyangwa.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi also confirmed the former legislator’s death.

