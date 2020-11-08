Genius Kadungure Energy

#Zimbabwe businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure dies in Car Accident

Reports  indicate that socialite and flamboyant businessman Genius Ginimbi Kadunungure is no more and died in an headon accident this morning in arare

In a message posted by former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, the youngest and richest Ginimbi passed away. Kasukuwere said.

Genius Kadungure~This is unbearable. A young man who worked hard and enjoyed hard is no more! The flower has wilted! Go well Boss Ginimbi. MHDSRIP

 

 

 

