Zimbabwe: Chimalizeni, FC Makaha Part Ways

SEASONED coach Paul “Popopo” Chimalizeni’s dreams of taking a ZIFA Eastern Region Division One club into the Premiership have been crushed after he was shown the exit door at Mutoko side FC Makaha.

Chimalizeni was tasked to take the team into the top-flight league in his maiden season in charge.

But, they finished in fourth place.

FC Makaha, who are well sponsored by the Mukoto business community, have a huge following at their Chikondoma base.

Many of the Mutoko Traders fans have joined their ranks.

Chimalizeni confirmed he had left the club.

The former Lengthens, Harare City and Mushowani Stars coach still insists he has what it takes to lead some of the country’s leading football clubs.

“We had a very good project in Mutoko and, finishing fourth in our maiden season, says a lot about the team we had assembled within a short period of time.

“Currently, I am unattached and just waiting for the national lockdown to ease so that I map the way forward.

“It was interesting to be part of the last championship campaign even though we stumbled towards the end.

“There is a lot of potential in the area and I have seen several players who have raw talent and they were willing to learn,” said Chimalizeni.

The gaffer said he had received some offers.

“At the moment I am home, practising social distancing, but before the lockdown there were some offers, which I cannot divulge,” he said.

“I believe when the season resumes I will have something to talk about.

“There is so much competition in the second-tier league and I will be happy to take up the challenge again.

“It is my pleasure that I have managed to be in charge of clubs in the top three leagues — the Northern, Eastern and Central Regions Division One.”