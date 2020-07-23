Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Funds – Eastern Region Cry Foul

As ZIFA joined other associations in a FIFA virtual conference yesterday, tensions continued to simmer at home over the distribution of the US$1,8 million bailout package.

ZIFA have already unveiled a budget, in which they have started disbursing the funds from the world football governing body in local currency, even though the money has not been deposited into the association’s account.

The association, who have already paid the women’s top clubs and the regional affiliates, appear to be using funds which were already in their coffers towards Covid-19 relief.

FIFA expect to deposit the funds on July 31.

Yesterday, the ZIFA Eastern Region held a meeting and resolved to press ZIFA to give them their share of the Covid-19 funds in US dollars.

“The four regions were allotted $1,6 million each. The funds are for administration, costs for the region, the clubs and for players’ welfare,” the Eastern Region sources said.

“As clubs, we felt the amounts disbursed were too little and could not cover even one month’s wages.

“We rejected the funds and petitioned ZIFA to give us the funds in US dollars, which they received, or to increase the Zimbabwe dollar disbursements if it’s not possible to give us United States dollars.”

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, confirmed the relief funds had not yet been deposited into their account.

“We have always received funds from FIFA in United States dollars but the normal way we have been doing is to change that, using the prevailing rate, but now that our affiliate has made a recommendation, we have to look into it,” he said.

“The Covid-19 money is not yet in our account, so we have room to make a decision on how we are going to pay.

“We just want the board to sit down and come up with a decision.”

FIFA, in a secular, gave guidelines on now the Covid-19 relief funds can be used. In the outline, the Zurich organisation granted associations the liberty to use the money they receive from FIFA, earmarked for other projects, for Covid-19 relief.

FIFA have already approved two of the eight project applications, which ZIFA tendered under the FIFA Forward Programme.

“Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, FIFA has continuously reiterated the need to put health first and that safeguarding the public, as the well-being of players, officials and everyone who participates in any football activity must be of primary importance.

“Unfortunately, the resultant suspension of basic football activities in almost every country in the world, has led to enormous financial distress for member associations and their respective football structures.

“FIFA quickly recognised the need and duty to implement FIFA Covid-19 Relief Plan aimed at alleviating this distress and ensuring the provision of financial support to assist with football’s resumption and protect the game’s future well-being across the globe.

“In addition to the release of operational cost entitlements, it was decided that member associations should be given the opportunity to transform their remaining ‘specific project’ allocations into Covid-19 relief funds.

“There are two main elements to this aspect of the relief plan, according to which member associations may (i) apply for unallocated specific project funds to be ‘transformed’ into Covid-19 relief funds; or (ii) apply for planned project funds to be reallocated to Covid-19 relief funds,” reads the document.

FIFA outlined areas in which funds, within stage three, can be used, and this include, but not limited to, those adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The areas include the restart of competitions across all categories, the implementation of return to play protocols including testing, the participation of national teams of all age categories, in restarted competitions, and the payment of general administration and operating costs.