Zimbabwe Cricket Keen to Host Flawless Qualifier

By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIMBABWE Cricket have vowed that they will leave no stone unturned in their quest to deliver a successful event when the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier takes place in the country towards the end of the year.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani is excited that the country was granted the rights to host the 10-team tournament in what he described as a massive vote of confidence in the possibilities that exist in Zimbabwe.

“Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021.

“On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory.

“I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC are doing and what we are hoping to do.

“You can rest assured we will not disappoint. We will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket,” said Mukuhlani.

The International Cricket Council today announced that the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 will be held in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.

The schedule for the 10-team tournament will be announced in due course. The tournament is key because it decides three qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

The three top teams will join five teams that have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship – Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

The three qualifiers as well as the next two teams will also ensure places in the next ICC Women’s Championship (IWC), along with the top five from last time, as the number of teams in the third cycle of the IWC goes up from eight to 10 teams.

The teams that will be seen in action in the fifth edition of the tournament are Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the organisation has confidence in Zimbabwe hosting the World Cup Qualifier.

“The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is an extremely important event in our calendar as it not only provides teams with a chance to qualify for the World Cup but will also determine the final two participants in the next edition of the ICC Women’s Championship,” he said.

“I’m sure Harare will be witness to some keenly contested matches. I thank Zimbabwe Cricket for agreeing to host the tournament and wish teams all the best in their preparations for this important event.”